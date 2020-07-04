South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary vows to resolve people' problems at doorstep

Additional Chief Secretary for South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman would likely work for two days in Multan, another two days Bahawalpur and spend one day of the week in DG Khan to resolve inhabitants' problems at their doorstep

He stated this while addressing a maiden press conference arranged here local circuit house Saturday. He categorically said that South Punjab Secretariat was being made functional on CM Usman Buzdar's direction, also government serious for establishing new province in the region. Secretaries of all departments including Finance and Power and Development would come to stay here along with requisite staff, he said.

I rest assured that development projects of South Punjab would be approved in South Punjab Secretariat. school and Higher education departments would work under same secretary, departments of Primary health and specialized health would also perform under one secretary, he said.

Chief Secretary said Secretariat Headquarter would be set up in Bahawalpur. He assured that they would devise such a mechanism in which citizens of Multan and DG Khan wouldn't have to move Bahawalpur to pursue their work. With the passage of time, all departments would gradually shift in South Punjab, he remarked.

He said incumbent provincial government was determined to shift all authorities to this region. He referred statement of Chief Secretary Punjab as 'no file should be moved to Lahore by now'.

Replying a query, Zahid Akhtar Zaman said all arrangements needed time and space, adding that they had to toil hard for at least a year to reap required results. We had been assigned big challenge which had to be accomplished patiently.

He said he was deliberately avoiding meeting with people for a month, and later he would be able to resolve whatever problem come to him. Initially, we would start work by acquiring employees on deputation from others departments, he said.

He said he would carry out work through digital system network. Offices would be constructed at officials lands held vacant both in Multan and Bahawalpur. When a full-fledged province would come into existence, there would be thousands of vacancies created in three divisions of the new province.

Answering another question, he said creation of new districts weren't finalized as yet. He said there were already having sufficient funds to run affairs of secretariat. He termed his appointment as chief executive for South Punjab as honor with pledging to resolve inhabitants' issues vigorously.