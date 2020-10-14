South Punjab AIGP directs crackdown against gangs, POs, narcotic dealers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Wednesday said the crackdown against outlaws has been ordered and in the first phase action was being initiated against notorious gangs, proclaimed offenders and narcotic dealers.

While talking to police officers here at his office, he said positive results from the action have been yielded lately. He said that there was no room for incompetent and corrupt people in the force and police officers must thrive for providing timely justice to masses.

The AIGP directed police officers to treat people with respect and help them in solving their problems. He said that he will pay surprise visits to police stations to inspect the performance.

Earlier, Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer Zubair Dareshak welcomed the AIGP on his arrival to the office. Both the officers visited procession of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and inspected the security arrangements. They also visited the control room set up for monitoring of security arrangements.