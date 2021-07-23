UrduPoint.com
South Punjab AIGP Organizes Eid Millan Ceremony For Police Personnel

Fri 23rd July 2021

South Punjab AIGP organizes Eid Millan ceremony for police personnel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Zafar Iqbal Friday arranged an 'Eid Millan' ceremony in honor of Police personnel here at his office in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.

The AIGP exchanged Eid greetings with the police personnel and employees and also had lunch with them.

Speaking on this occasion, Zafar Iqbal said that police remain alert on every festival including Eid for the safety of masses by sacrificing their own jubilation. He said that including police jawans into the Eid greetings was their duty.

He paid rich tribute to South Punjab police for maintaining exemplary law & order situation during Eid-ul-Azha and added that welfare of police was priority to keep the morale of police high.

He further said that police would also maintain law & order on the eve of Muharram-ul-Haram like Eid.

More Stories From Pakistan

