South Punjab Budget To Be " Ring Fenced" , Says ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Saqib Zafar Monday said that the budget allocated for South Punjab for Fiscal Year 2021-22 would be " ring fenced" saying that it will be utilized in 11 districts of the region only.

He said this during a meeting with PTI leader, Jahanzaib Waran who called on him at his office here.

He stated that the funds earmarked for South Punjab would be spent on development, health, education and infrastructure which would bring progress and prosperity to the region.

The ACS noted that rules of the business for the secretariat were almost complete, hoping that these would be sanctioned soon which would make its functioning smoother.

About the construction of the building of secretariat at Matital Road, Zafar informed that ten firms had participated in its bidding out of whom six were shortlisted and financial bids would open soon.

The foundation stone of Bahawalpur Secretariat is likely to be laid in days to come, he maintained.

Jahanzaib hailed the steps taken by PTI leadership for South Punjab masses, adding that it would usher in new vistas for the region.

He said PM, Imran Khan, and Punjab CM, Usman Buzdar were taking keen interest for the uplift of people of South Punjab.