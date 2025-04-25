Open Menu

South Punjab Business Community Pledges Full Support To Govt, Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 07:03 PM

The south Punjab business community Friday unanimously declared unwavering support to government and armed forces in the face of perceived external threats, underscoring national unity and resilience

In a joint statement issued here after an emergency meeting, Convener Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry regional committee on food Shahid Imran and Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif-ur-Rehman, industry leaders, traders, and entrepreneurs condemned what they termed “irresponsible actions” by India, reaffirming their trust in the military’s capability to safeguard sovereignty.

Representatives highlighted the armed forces’ sacrifices in ensuring regional stability and praised the government’s diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions. They stressed that economic progress hinges on national security, urging stakeholders to prioritise stability amid rising regional uncertainties.

The community also pledged to contribute resources, if needed, to bolster defense initiatives, reflecting a proactive commitment to the nation’s safety. They called for dialogue to resolve disputes but reiterated readiness to defend Pakistan’s interests at all costs.

