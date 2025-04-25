South Punjab Business Community Pledges Full Support To Govt, Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 07:03 PM
The south Punjab business community Friday unanimously declared unwavering support to government and armed forces in the face of perceived external threats, underscoring national unity and resilience
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The south Punjab business community Friday unanimously declared unwavering support to government and armed forces in the face of perceived external threats, underscoring national unity and resilience.
In a joint statement issued here after an emergency meeting, Convener Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry regional committee on food Shahid Imran and Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif-ur-Rehman, industry leaders, traders, and entrepreneurs condemned what they termed “irresponsible actions” by India, reaffirming their trust in the military’s capability to safeguard sovereignty.
Representatives highlighted the armed forces’ sacrifices in ensuring regional stability and praised the government’s diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions. They stressed that economic progress hinges on national security, urging stakeholders to prioritise stability amid rising regional uncertainties.
The community also pledged to contribute resources, if needed, to bolster defense initiatives, reflecting a proactive commitment to the nation’s safety. They called for dialogue to resolve disputes but reiterated readiness to defend Pakistan’s interests at all costs.
Recent Stories
India’s false flag tactics exposed: Junaid Chaudhry
South Punjab business community pledges full support to govt, forces
PDMA issues heatwave advisory across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says CEO MWMC
Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punjab CM
Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera
Ex-president SAARC chambers urges Pak-India peaceful engagement
3926 challan tickets issued to violators
Kite seller held in Sialkot
Rupee gains 09 paisas against US Dollar
Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered
PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India’s false flag tactics exposed: Junaid Chaudhry3 minutes ago
-
South Punjab business community pledges full support to govt, forces3 minutes ago
-
4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says CEO MWMC8 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punjab CM8 minutes ago
-
Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera8 minutes ago
-
Ex-president SAARC chambers urges Pak-India peaceful engagement8 minutes ago
-
3926 challan tickets issued to violators8 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held in Sialkot22 minutes ago
-
Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered22 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects eight more meters27 minutes ago
-
India to be given befitting response to any misadventure; youth urged to register for PM laptop sche ..28 minutes ago
-
PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework for procurement professionals40 minutes ago