South Punjab Colleges To Design WoP To Honour High Achievers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

South Punjab colleges to design WoP to honour high achievers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A Wall of Pride (WoP), carrying Names of former students who are posted at prominent positions or retired from services, will be designed at colleges of South Punjab to highlight their high achievers in practical lives.

Under an initiative of the Higher Education Department (HED) South Punjab, data of ex-students will be collected by a committee of senior faculty members led by the principals of the colleges in this connection.

Official sources at HED told APP on Tuesday that the names of the students would be displayed on the WOP designed at a conspicuous place in the college which is noticeable to a maximum number of visitors.

The HED directed DPI, Director and Deputy Director Colleges to relay the information to the principals of all the colleges of the region, the sources said.

The names would be selected for WoP from different walks of life including award winners, those serving in education, health, bureaucracy, judiciary, armed forces, and police, besides writers, poets, players, artistes and CEOs of private companies, etc, they explained.

The listing of the names would be a continuous process, they said and added that the services of former students would be utilised to uplift the standard of their alma matters.

Pakistan

