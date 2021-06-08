South Punjab contributes 93 pc of the total Punjab cotton area: Secy Agri

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :South Punjab Secretary agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel said on Tuesday that South Punjab play a pivotal role in Punjab's agriculture economy pleading that 93 per cent of the cotton sown area existed in south Punjab.

Addressing a meeting of south Punjab agriculture secretariat officials, he said that extending on-field guidance to farmers was of paramount importance to achieve cotton related targets and ordered the secretariat officials to monitor the performance and activities of the field staff.

He said that efforts for revival of cotton must be expedited to achieve the desired results and urged the field staff to convince farmers to opt for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Plan in addition to other measures to control pests.

He said, he was happy to note that farmers have not yet applied pesticides and instead applying bio-pesticides to tackle the pest problem.

Saqib asked officials to monitor IMP plots, farmers gatherings, availability of pesticides, fertilizers and other implements at control price in their allotted districts.

He said that monitoring data be collected daily and shared with the senior officials in every meeting.

Secretary task force Barakullah Khan, additional secretary Admin Syed Naveed Alam, deputy secretaries Muzammil Bashir, Khurram Basher,Asif Raza, Haidar Karrar, section officers Zeeshan Sharif, Naveed Dehar, Rana Azeem Ahmad, Javed Akhtar, Muhammad Imran and others attended the meeting.