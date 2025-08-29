South Punjab coordinator vows implementation of Federal Ombudsman’s decisions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Coordinator South Punjab and Regional Head Multan of the Federal Ombudsman Dr Zahid Malik visited the Bahawalpur regional office along with Assistant Registrar Mahmood Khan Mahay, where he held meetings with officers of federal departments.

Dr. Zahid conveyed a clear message from Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, stressing that 100 percent implementation of all decisions must be ensured and that negligence or delay by any department will not be tolerated.

He directed focal persons of Wapda, SNGPL, Postal Life Insurance, Nadra, Pakistan Railways, ZTBL, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, and other institutions to immediately resolve pending complaints and submit compliance reports to the regional office.

Dr. Zahid also urged citizens to submit their complaints directly to the Ombudsman on a simple paper, assuring them that all their grievances would be addressed free of cost, promptly, and strictly in accordance with rules and regulations.