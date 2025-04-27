South Punjab expects good mango yield as fruiting appears promising

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Mango orchards across South Punjab are showing promising signs of a good harvest

this year, with experts and farmers optimistic due to healthy fruiting observed in the trees.

Although the fruit is not yet fully matured, early indicators suggest that the region could

witness a strong yield in the coming weeks.

Scientific Research Officer Abid Hameed shared the overall condition of the mango crop

was satisfactory. “Fruiting looks good this season, and if weather conditions remain stable,

we can expect a better yield compared to previous years,” he noted. He mentioned while

hopper attacks had been reported in some areas, they were under control and manageable

with timely action.

Hameed advised farmers to strictly follow the recommended guidelines to protect the crop

and improve quality. “Applying potassium at this stage is crucial. It enhances fruit size,

strengthens quality, and supports overall production,” he explained.

According to mango farmer Arif Kalro, the orchards are progressing well and expectations

are high. “There’s still time for the fruit to mature, but the current stage of development is

encouraging.

We are hopeful for a good season,” he said.

Kalro urged the government to facilitate exporters. “Pakistan’s mangoes have a global reputation.

The authorities must act now to ensure smooth export channels and maximize foreign exchange,”

he added.

Multan stands at the forefront of mango cultivation with 31,000 hectares dedicated to mango

orchards. It is followed by Rahim Yar Khan with 26,000 hectares, Muzaffargarh with 19,000 hectares,

and Khanewal with 14,000 hectares. These areas form the backbone of Pakistan’s mango industry,

known for producing top varieties such as Chaunsa, Sindhri, and Anwar Ratol.

Agricultural experts stress that if weather conditions stay favorable and recommended practices

are followed, South Punjab could see a significant increase in mango output. With strong demand

in international markets, a successful season could boost Pakistan’s agricultural exports and

support thousands of farming families across the region. As the mango fruit ripens in the coming

weeks, all eyes will be on how nature, farmers, and policy-makers come together to turn this

potential into a profitable reality, they added.