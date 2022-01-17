South Punjab farmers advised to complete sunflower sowing by Jan 31 to maximize production

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers of eleven (11) South Punjab districts besides Bhakkar to complete sunflower sowing by Jan 31 pleading that sowing at suitable time maximizes production.

In a statement issued here Monday, the Agriculture department's spokesman said that delayed sowing could not only curtail production but also reduce oil content.

Clean seed of registered hybrid varieties be sown at the rate of two kilogram per acre, the spokesman said and added that Hisun-33, T-40318, Egora-4, NKR Mini, US-666, US-444, PAR Sun-3, Oxen-5264, Oxen-5270, S-278, HSF-360A, Sun-7, Orisun-648, and Orisun 516 were the suitable varieties.

Pakistan imports edible oil worth Rs 300 billion every year, an expense that is burdening the national economy heavily, the spokesman said adding that the government was encouraging farmers to sow oilseed crops to increase domestic production by providing Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to farmers on sowing sunflower.