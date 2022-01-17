UrduPoint.com

South Punjab Farmers Advised To Complete Sunflower Sowing By Jan 31 To Maximize Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 06:40 PM

South Punjab farmers advised to complete sunflower sowing by Jan 31 to maximize production

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers of eleven (11) South Punjab districts besides Bhakkar to complete sunflower sowing by Jan 31 pleading that sowing at suitable time maximizes production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers of eleven (11) South Punjab districts besides Bhakkar to complete sunflower sowing by Jan 31 pleading that sowing at suitable time maximizes production.

In a statement issued here Monday, the Agriculture department's spokesman said that delayed sowing could not only curtail production but also reduce oil content.

Clean seed of registered hybrid varieties be sown at the rate of two kilogram per acre, the spokesman said and added that Hisun-33, T-40318, Egora-4, NKR Mini, US-666, US-444, PAR Sun-3, Oxen-5264, Oxen-5270, S-278, HSF-360A, Sun-7, Orisun-648, and Orisun 516 were the suitable varieties.

Pakistan imports edible oil worth Rs 300 billion every year, an expense that is burdening the national economy heavily, the spokesman said adding that the government was encouraging farmers to sow oilseed crops to increase domestic production by providing Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to farmers on sowing sunflower.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Oil Bhakkar Government Mini Billion

Recent Stories

LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

22 minutes ago
 Karachi University and SZABIST awards for Presiden ..

Karachi University and SZABIST awards for President Arts Council of Pakistan Kar ..

54 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with Gilgit-Baltistan Literary ..

54 minutes ago
 Vets Care Club vicennial commemoration and oath ta ..

Vets Care Club vicennial commemoration and oath taking ceremony

59 minutes ago
 67th meeting of syndicate held at UVAS

67th meeting of syndicate held at UVAS

59 minutes ago
 Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ exp ..

Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ explosion near Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.