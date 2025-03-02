Open Menu

South Punjab Food Delegation Explores Opportunities To Boost Exports To China

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A Pakistani food delegation from South Punjab, currently on a 10-day tour of 10 cities in China, is receiving an overwhelming response from their Chinese counterparts.

According to a message received here on Sunday from China, Shahid Imran, convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's regional food committee and leader of the delegation, said the group, comprising food entrepreneurs and exporters, aims to strengthen bilateral trade and explore new opportunities for Pakistani food products in the Chinese market. South Punjab, renowned for its rich agricultural produce and internationally recognized snacks, is showcasing a variety of traditional and organic food items.

Shahid Imran added that the delegation has been warmly welcomed, with Chinese importers and businesses expressing strong interest in the unique flavors and high-quality offerings of Pakistani cuisine.

Several productive business-to-business (B2B) meetings are being held, enabling the delegation to connect with potential buyers and distributors.

The visit also includes discussions on streamlining trade processes, reducing tariffs, and improving logistics to enhance food exports from Pakistan to China. Imran emphasized that the tour is part of broader efforts to strengthen economic collaboration between the two countries. The delegation's visit is expected to open new export avenues for South Punjab's food industry, especially international-standard snacks, and foster long-term partnerships with Chinese businesses.

The positive reception underscores the growing demand for Pakistani snacks in China and highlights the potential for mutual growth in the agricultural and food sectors.

