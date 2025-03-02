South Punjab Food Delegation Explores Opportunities To Boost Exports To China
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A Pakistani food delegation from South Punjab, currently on a 10-day tour of 10 cities in China, is receiving an overwhelming response from their Chinese counterparts.
According to a message received here on Sunday from China, Shahid Imran, convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's regional food committee and leader of the delegation, said the group, comprising food entrepreneurs and exporters, aims to strengthen bilateral trade and explore new opportunities for Pakistani food products in the Chinese market. South Punjab, renowned for its rich agricultural produce and internationally recognized snacks, is showcasing a variety of traditional and organic food items.
Shahid Imran added that the delegation has been warmly welcomed, with Chinese importers and businesses expressing strong interest in the unique flavors and high-quality offerings of Pakistani cuisine.
Several productive business-to-business (B2B) meetings are being held, enabling the delegation to connect with potential buyers and distributors.
The visit also includes discussions on streamlining trade processes, reducing tariffs, and improving logistics to enhance food exports from Pakistan to China. Imran emphasized that the tour is part of broader efforts to strengthen economic collaboration between the two countries. The delegation's visit is expected to open new export avenues for South Punjab's food industry, especially international-standard snacks, and foster long-term partnerships with Chinese businesses.
The positive reception underscores the growing demand for Pakistani snacks in China and highlights the potential for mutual growth in the agricultural and food sectors.
Recent Stories
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM greets Muslims on start of Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
South Punjab food delegation explores opportunities to boost exports to China6 minutes ago
-
Farmers festival held6 minutes ago
-
CM orders strict crackdown against inflation, hoarding6 minutes ago
-
Two youths injured over old rivalry6 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police vehicle attacked near Sangjhani Interchange; officers escape unharmed16 minutes ago
-
FTO’s coordinator calls for active Pakistani participation in Saudi Vision 203016 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore arrests four more human traffickers36 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to controlling inflation: DC36 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects five more meters, checks 43 meters36 minutes ago
-
Firing inside house in Swabi leaves one dead, there injured36 minutes ago
-
350 poultry units distributed among farmers in Lodhran36 minutes ago