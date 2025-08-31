Open Menu

South Punjab Food Delegation Leaves For Jeddah To Explore Export Opportunities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) A South Punjab food delegation, invited by Saudi business leaders, departed for Jeddah on Sunday to explore new export opportunities and joint ventures under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Talking to the media before departure, delegation leader Shahid Imran, Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on Food, said the visit aims to strengthen bilateral trade ties and showcase Pakistan’s high-quality processed foods, particularly snacks.

He said the delegation, comprising exporters, will focus on forging partnerships with Saudi investors and businesses by leveraging the Kingdom’s growing demand for halal food products.

Discussions will also include technology transfer and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s food processing sector.

“This initiative is in line with Pakistan’s broader goal of enhancing food exports to the Gulf region, especially within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification,” he added. Shahid Imran expressed hope that the visit will result in significant agreements, boosting Pakistan’s export revenues and fostering long-term collaboration in the agri-food sector.

