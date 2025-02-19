Open Menu

South Punjab Food Exporters Delegation Leaves For Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM

South Punjab food exporters delegation leaves for Saudi Arabia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A high-level delegation of Pak food exporters from South Punjab on Wednesday left for Saudi Arabia on a week-long visit for exploring avenues to boost exports.

The delegation,led by Coordinator to the Federal Tax Ombudsman,Saif-ur-Rehman,seeks to strengthen trade ties and identify new markets for Pakistani food products in the Kingdom.

Prior to departure here,he emphasized the delegation's goal to engage with Saudi counterparts to foster collaboration and joint ventures across various food products especially snacks.

The visit was part of Pakistan's broader strategy to enhance its export potential and tap into the lucrative middle Eastern market,particularly in the food sector,where demand for high-quality food products was growing.

The delegation plans to hold meetings with Saudi counterparts,government officials and industry stakeholders to discuss mutual interests and explore avenues for long-term partnerships.

This initiative aligns with Pakistan's efforts to diversify its export base and increase foreign exchange earnings. The visit will yield significant outcomes,including potential trade agreements and the establishment of new export channels, further solidifying bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, he concluded.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Dem ..

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day

26 minutes ago
 Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to pray ..

Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative

1 hour ago
 5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coa ..

5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast

1 hour ago
 Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisi ..

Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace

1 hour ago
 Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in Ja ..

Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on succ ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip thr ..

Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President confers First Class Medal of Indepen ..

UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad

11 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on success ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

12 hours ago
 AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as firs ..

AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan