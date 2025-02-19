South Punjab food exporters delegation leaves for Saudi Arabia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A high-level delegation of Pak food exporters from South Punjab on Wednesday left for Saudi Arabia on a week-long visit for exploring avenues to boost exports.

The delegation,led by Coordinator to the Federal Tax Ombudsman,Saif-ur-Rehman,seeks to strengthen trade ties and identify new markets for Pakistani food products in the Kingdom.

Prior to departure here,he emphasized the delegation's goal to engage with Saudi counterparts to foster collaboration and joint ventures across various food products especially snacks.

The visit was part of Pakistan's broader strategy to enhance its export potential and tap into the lucrative middle Eastern market,particularly in the food sector,where demand for high-quality food products was growing.

The delegation plans to hold meetings with Saudi counterparts,government officials and industry stakeholders to discuss mutual interests and explore avenues for long-term partnerships.

This initiative aligns with Pakistan's efforts to diversify its export base and increase foreign exchange earnings. The visit will yield significant outcomes,including potential trade agreements and the establishment of new export channels, further solidifying bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, he concluded.