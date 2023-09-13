Open Menu

South Punjab Gears Up For Student Council Elections With Over 1.1 M Voters

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 07:49 PM

South Punjab gears up for student council elections with over 1.1 m voters

More than 1.1 million students from over 4,500 girls and boys from middle and high schools are set to cast their votes Thursday (tomorrow) in the Student Council elections., across south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :More than 1.1 million students from over 4,500 girls and boys from middle and high schools are set to cast their votes Thursday (tomorrow) in the Student Council elections., across south Punjab.

According to officials, these elections are being held to empower students in government educational institutions in southern Punjab, fostering decision-making, consultation, and access to administrative matters, and acquainting them with democratic processes which is essential to promote democratic norms in the country.

With an estimated 1.1 million voters participation, this marks one of the largest electoral events in schools across southern Punjab, where nearly 14,000 candidates are vying for positions. The elections will determine the President, Vice-President, General Secretary, and class representatives for the third term.

These electioneering processes have seen widespread student engagement and enthusiasm as the students are actively campaigning for their preferred candidates.

The Electoral process, under the supervision of election commissioners, is overseeing the conduct of these elections. Rana Salim Ahmed Khan, Secretary of school education South Punjab, stated that student participation in the electoral process was essential for their character development and making them responsible citizens of the future.

The Student Council elections have been scrutinized for candidate nominations, election campaigns, appointments of the Election Commissioner, polling process and Election Tribunal.

Section Officer Afzaq has been assigned the responsibility for record inspection in these elections.

Deputy Secretary Saif-ul-Rahman Khan for Dera Ghazi Khan, Deputy Secretary Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, and Monitoring Officer Qurat-ul-Ain Sadiqi for Layyah, Deputy Secretary Faisal Shahzad, and Monitoring Officer Samreen Nadim for Vehari, Section Officer Hina Chaudhry for Khanewal, and Section Officer Qurat-ul-Ain Khan for Bahawalpur have been entrusted with responsibilities in their respective districts.

Related Topics

Election Education Punjab Student Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Khanewal Vehari From Government Million

Recent Stories

SNGPL disconnects 20 gas connections over illegal ..

SNGPL disconnects 20 gas connections over illegal compressor use

6 minutes ago
 Addl. IGP, Commissioner visit CPLC office

Addl. IGP, Commissioner visit CPLC office

6 minutes ago
 Chance of more monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

Chance of more monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Friday

6 minutes ago
 IT education vital for youth today: Governor Punja ..

IT education vital for youth today: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

6 minutes ago
 Pollution control responsibility of everyone: DG P ..

Pollution control responsibility of everyone: DG Punjab Industries

1 minute ago
 Dengue surge: Punjab battles rising cases with swi ..

Dengue surge: Punjab battles rising cases with swift measures

1 minute ago
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) witnesses 21% growth in Au ..

1 minute ago
 PM directs to reconstruct, improve GB's communicat ..

PM directs to reconstruct, improve GB's communication infrastructure

1 minute ago
 Caretaker home minister for speeding up operations ..

Caretaker home minister for speeding up operations against criminals

44 seconds ago
 Two flour mills sealed in Larkana by district admi ..

Two flour mills sealed in Larkana by district administration

46 seconds ago
 P&DD directed to take land acquisition into accoun ..

P&DD directed to take land acquisition into account in foreign funded projects

47 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy's offshore patrol vessel launching c ..

Pakistan Navy's offshore patrol vessel launching ceremony held in Romania

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan