South Punjab gears up for student council elections with over 1.1 m voters

More than 1.1 million students from over 4,500 girls and boys from middle and high schools are set to cast their votes Thursday (tomorrow) in the Student Council elections., across south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :More than 1.1 million students from over 4,500 girls and boys from middle and high schools are set to cast their votes Thursday (tomorrow) in the Student Council elections., across south Punjab.

According to officials, these elections are being held to empower students in government educational institutions in southern Punjab, fostering decision-making, consultation, and access to administrative matters, and acquainting them with democratic processes which is essential to promote democratic norms in the country.

With an estimated 1.1 million voters participation, this marks one of the largest electoral events in schools across southern Punjab, where nearly 14,000 candidates are vying for positions. The elections will determine the President, Vice-President, General Secretary, and class representatives for the third term.

These electioneering processes have seen widespread student engagement and enthusiasm as the students are actively campaigning for their preferred candidates.

The Electoral process, under the supervision of election commissioners, is overseeing the conduct of these elections. Rana Salim Ahmed Khan, Secretary of school education South Punjab, stated that student participation in the electoral process was essential for their character development and making them responsible citizens of the future.

The Student Council elections have been scrutinized for candidate nominations, election campaigns, appointments of the Election Commissioner, polling process and Election Tribunal.

Section Officer Afzaq has been assigned the responsibility for record inspection in these elections.

Deputy Secretary Saif-ul-Rahman Khan for Dera Ghazi Khan, Deputy Secretary Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, and Monitoring Officer Qurat-ul-Ain Sadiqi for Layyah, Deputy Secretary Faisal Shahzad, and Monitoring Officer Samreen Nadim for Vehari, Section Officer Hina Chaudhry for Khanewal, and Section Officer Qurat-ul-Ain Khan for Bahawalpur have been entrusted with responsibilities in their respective districts.