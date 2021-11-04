South Punjab gets first DG water management

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab government has appointed Zafarullah Sindhu, a BS-19 officer of agriculture department, as the first director general (DG) Water Management for south Punjab.

Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), government of Punjab, has issued the notification, says an official release.

Mr. Zafarullah Sindhu was serving as Director water management Multan division and he has been transferred and posted as DG agriculture (water management) expanding his area of responsibility to all three divisions of South Punjab including Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

He was expected to take charge of his new assignment on Friday, November 5.