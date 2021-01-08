South Punjab gets two new DPIs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :School education Department deputed two Director Public Instructions (DPIs) against new created seats here on Friday.

Sources informed APP that Aizaz Ahmad Khan was appointed DPI (Elementary Education), school Education Department while Mrs Tahira Parveen was deputed as DPI (Elementary Education) South Punjab.

A notification has been issued in this regard, they said.

Both the officers were serving in the same capacity in Lahore before appointment against newly created positions, they concluded.