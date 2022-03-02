UrduPoint.com

South Punjab Health Secy Chairs Meeting Of Medical Superintendents

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 06:38 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :South Punjab Secretary for Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Tanveer Iqbal on Wednesday chaired a meeting of medical superintendents of district and tehsil headquarters hospitals of the Bahawalpur division and reviewed the progress of the Health Facility Program and Health Cards The meeting was held here at Committee Room of District Health Authority Bahawalpur.

Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, District Health Officer Human Resource Management Information System DHA Bahawalpur Dr. Anila Ali, District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Mehmood, District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Channar, and Medical Superintendents and officers of other departments concerned were present on the occasion.

The meeting reviewed the problems being faced by the patients while using the facility of Health Card.

