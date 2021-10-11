South Punjab Health Secy orders for uninterrupted medicines provision in Children Complex

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :South Punjab Health Secretary Ajmal Bhatti Monday ordered Children Complex administration to improve cleanliness arrangements in the heath facility.

During a surprise visit to the health facility here, the secretary angered over poor cleanliness and other arrangements and he directed the officials concerned to ameliorate them and sought report from Medical Superintendent Dr Ahsan Ullah Khan on it.

He spoke to parents of kids under treatment and inquired about the provision of medicines and other healthcare facilities in the hospital.

Talking on the occasion, he said that no laxity would be tolerated in supply of medicines to the patients, adding that people from far flung areas visit the health facility.

He also inspected solar system and ordered to clean its plates daily.

Dean Children Complex Dr Waqar Rabbani, Addl Secretary Development & Finance Ghulam Saghir and other officials were present.