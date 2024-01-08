Open Menu

South Punjab Hospital Upgradation In Progress With Rapid Pace: ACS Saqib

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab) Capt. (Rtd) Saqib Zafar said on Monday a comprehensive upgradation of all major hospitals across the province was going on at a rapid pace.

During an inspection at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, Capt. Saqib Zafar outlined the ambitious project, detailing the construction of new floors, doors, windows, and ceilings. He said the initiative involves a complete overhaul of electrical and plumbing systems to enhance facilities.

The plan is being extended to all major hospitals in South Punjab, he added. Capt.(Retd) Saqib Zafar said a substantial sum of 1.107 billion rupees have been allocated for upgrading Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital.

Capt. Saqib Zafar emphasized the urgency of completing the work by February 28 while maintaining a high standard of construction. Earlier, he inspected various section of hospital, including the Outpatient Department (OPD), Emergency, different blocks, wards, operation theaters, and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Present during the inspection were Secretary Specialized Health South Punjab Afzal Nasir Khan, Additional Secretary C&W Ghulam Yasin, Medical Superintendent Dr. Aamir Bukhari, SE Buildings Anwar Adil, and XEN Arshad Nadeem. On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary was briefed that Rs. 242 million were released for the project, with 58 percent of the funds already utilized.

It was informed the project scope covers to upgrade the hospital's OPD, emergency block, ICU, operation theaters, surgical wards, gynae, neuro, and TB block.

The labor force has been doubled to ensure the project's timely completion. The increased workforce aimed to meet the stipulated deadline without compromising on the quality of construction, said officials during briefing.

