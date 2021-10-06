South Punjab is food basket for Pakistan; says agri minister

The World Cotton Day would be marked on Thursday with an aim to introduce the yield as an important commodity at the international level

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The World Cotton Day would be marked on Thursday with an aim to introduce the yield as an important commodity at the international level.

In a message on World Cotton Day, Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Syed Hussain Jehania Gardezi said this day was observed in 75 cotton production countries across the world.

He said the purpose of observing the day was to prepare strategy regarding challenges to enhance per acre cotton production and their solutions.

He said the cotton was most important source of income across the globe especially in Pakistan.

Jehania said South Punjab was food basket for Pakistan as most of the production of major crops including cotton, wheat, maize, sugarcane and orchards was achieved from there.

He said the Punjab government was taking various initiatives for welfare of peasants and also well aware about issues faced by the growers.

He said not only this region rather whole country would become prosperous due to increase in cotton crop production.

The provincial minister said the maximum resources were being utilized to enhance cotton production and improvement of its quality by making the region cotton valley.

He said the availability of certified cotton seed would be ensured adding that 33 cotton seed varieties were approved for common cultivation this year.

The incumbent government was paying special focus on preparing standard cotton seed, the minister concluded.