South Punjab key player in food security, cotton production: ACS Saqib Zafar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) South Punjab playing a significant role in food security and cotton production, said Additional Chief Secretary, Capt. (Rtd) Saqib Zafar.

He made these remarks during a visit by senior officers from the 38th course of the National Institute of Management, Islamabad, to the South Punjab Secretariat, on Tuesday. Saqib Zafar revealed, “Punjab province contributes 70% of the country’s cotton, with an impressive 94% share coming from South Punjab. This year, the region witnessed a remarkable rebound in cotton cultivation, thanks to the government's efforts, and handsome production promises to boost the nation's economy.

The Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab disclosed that significant strides were being made to foster agro-based industries in the region, including the allocation of land for industrial zones under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Progress is underway for innovative projects in corporate agriculture and dairy farming, designed to settle uninhabited lands in South Punjab.

Additionally, an agreement with an Australian company for artificial rain in Cholistan has been inked, with demonstrations scheduled soon. Capt. (Rtd) Saqib Zafar highlighted Cholistan's vast potential for the livestock sector.

About the utility of the Secretariat, he observed “South Punjab Secretariat has set the region on a new path of development, ensuring that development funds remain within the area”.

South Punjab's rich history, civilization, literature, and culture were marked, with efforts to promote these aspects in addition to infrastructure development, he added.

Recently, a Literary Festival in Multan and a Rowing Competition in Bahawalpur exemplified these endeavors.

With a population of 34.7 million, South Punjab is committed to international recommendations for eradicating poverty in the region. There are immense opportunities for tourism development, with plans in motion to restore historical Palaces in Bahawalpur Division to their original glory.

Saqib informed that administrative secretaries were diligently working to enhance good governance and service delivery in government departments.

During this visit, the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab presented a commemorative shield to the delegation. The additional chief secretary was honored with a souvenir from the National Institute of Management.

APP/atf