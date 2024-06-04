Open Menu

South Punjab Lawyers Call For Video-link Hearing Facility In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 11:36 PM

South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan

Senior lawyers from South Punjab on Tuesday appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to allow hearing of cases pertaining to the region in the Supreme Court through video link in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Senior lawyers from South Punjab on Tuesday appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to allow hearing of cases pertaining to the region in the Supreme Court through video link in Multan.

The lawyers, who are members of the Supreme Court Bar Association, stated in their appeal that the facility, which was currently available in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.

They added that the population of South Punjab had exceeded 38 millions. Similarly, the number of cases and appeals in the region surpassed those in Peshawar and Quetta.

They observed that conducting hearings via video link would only require one room and two staff members, and it would save the people of South Punjab from long journeys and expenses.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Lahore Multan Chief Justice Peshawar Supreme Court Quetta Punjab Lawyers From Million

Recent Stories

Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, wea ..

Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone

52 seconds ago
 PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

54 seconds ago
 ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Em ..

ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union

43 seconds ago
 FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters

FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters

56 seconds ago
 18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling de ..

18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling dens

57 seconds ago
 ECP seeks ET records on PML-N MNAs' petition

ECP seeks ET records on PML-N MNAs' petition

59 seconds ago
AJK environment minister seeks collective role of ..

AJK environment minister seeks collective role of society to successfully meet f ..

28 minutes ago
 AJK determined to improve the standard of living o ..

AJK determined to improve the standard of living of its far-flung remote area po ..

28 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence in murder case

Court awards death sentence in murder case

28 minutes ago
 IHC directs CDA to deseal PTI's secretariat

IHC directs CDA to deseal PTI's secretariat

22 minutes ago
 Action against profiteers continues in Quetta: DC

Action against profiteers continues in Quetta: DC

22 minutes ago
 Coping of climate challenges top priority of Govt: ..

Coping of climate challenges top priority of Govt: CM Bugti

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan