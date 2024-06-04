South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan

Senior lawyers from South Punjab on Tuesday appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to allow hearing of cases pertaining to the region in the Supreme Court through video link in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Senior lawyers from South Punjab on Tuesday appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to allow hearing of cases pertaining to the region in the Supreme Court through video link in Multan.

The lawyers, who are members of the Supreme Court Bar Association, stated in their appeal that the facility, which was currently available in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.

They added that the population of South Punjab had exceeded 38 millions. Similarly, the number of cases and appeals in the region surpassed those in Peshawar and Quetta.

They observed that conducting hearings via video link would only require one room and two staff members, and it would save the people of South Punjab from long journeys and expenses.