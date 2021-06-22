South Punjab Livestock Addtl Secy visits remote areas of Cholistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :South Punjab Livestock Additional Secretary Muhammad Tanveer Jhander Tuesday visited remote areas of Cholistan and listened to the issues faced by the farmers.

During his visit, he issued instructions to the authorities concerned for an immediate redressal to the farmers' problems. In an open kachehri in Bijnot area, he said that Cholistani cattle breeders were playing a key role in the supply of meat across in the country which was highly appreciable. All possible steps should be taken for welfare of cattle breeders.

He said the water filtration plant at Bijnot will be installed with the help of philanthropists so that the people of Cholistani living in remote areas could get facility of clean drinking water.

During his visit, he also inspected the mobile schools at different Tobas. In addition, the Additional Secretary reviewed the provision of veterinary services at Cholistani villages and also visited the headquarters of Mobile Veterinary Dispensaries Chak 77-DB and Chanan Pir and inspected all the facilities provided there.