South Punjab Lok Virsa To Commence From March 10

Wed 03rd March 2021 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A five-day "Lok Virsa" fair will be organized at most attractive recreational site and thousands year old Fort Kuhna Qasim to promote rich culture of south Punjab and provide recreation to local people.

Lok Virsa will commence from March 10 and people from across the country are likely to visit the ceremonies. Preparation for organizing the huge event is in progress with rapid pace.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qamar Zaman Qaisarani along with officials of Punjab Small Industries visited Fort Qasim to give final shape to arrangements, here on Wednesday.

On direction of Punjab Government, Punjab Culture Day will also be marked on March 14. Similarly, the Seraiki Culture will also be the important feature of the Punjab Culture Day, said official sources.

Jhomar parties will demonstrate their excellent skills. Similarly, a sufi night will also be arranged, where Marvi Sanam will present her melodious "Arifana Kalam".

The cultural fair will also be ornamented with traditional cuisines of the region including "Saag, Missi-Roti, Lassi, Butter and some others." The artisans will also exhibit their skills in Kashikari, Blue Pottery, Camel Skin work, Camel Bone work. They will set up their stall to add attraction in the event. Camel and Horse dance will be the special feature of the event. Traditional sports event will also amuse the visitors.

According to additional Deputy Commissioner Qamar Zaman Qaisarani, the event will be remembered for long time. It will be source of joy for all visitors including men, women, and kids.

Regional Director Punjab Small Industries Ammara also briefed about the arrangements. The participants will be provided foolproof security. The ancient Fort Qasim will present bridal look on occasion of the cultural fair.

