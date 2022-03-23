South Punjab marks Pakistan Day with national fervor

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Scores of ceremonies to mark Pakistan Day held across the south Punjab in which citizens took part actively and pledged to perform role for uplift of the homeland.

In Multan city, the main ceremony held under auspices of district administration. The smart contingent of Punjab Police, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence presented guard of honour. Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad, Regional Police Officer Javed Akbar Riaz hoisted the national flag. Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim, CPO Khurram Shehzad, and some local politicians also joined the ceremony.

Similarly, ceremonies were also held at Bahauddin Zakariya University, Aspire Group of Colleges, Union Council 20 and almost in every educational institute.

The civil society organization including Young Pakistanis Organization also convened a ceremony in a private college and Shah Ruknuddin Alam Colony. Apart from this, more than 500 cyclists took part in cycle race which commenced from Chungi No-9 and ended at Gol Bagh. The winners of the contest were given prizes by the district administration.

Pakistan Day ceremonies were also arranged in Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran and some other towns of the region. The citizen cut cakes and pledged to serve the dear homeland with national fervour.