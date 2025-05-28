Open Menu

South Punjab Marks Youm-e-Takbeer With Patriotic Zeal And Unity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 12:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Like other parts of the country,Youm-e-Takbeer was being observed across Multan and South Punjab with national fervor,unity and a renewed commitment to national defense.

The day began with special prayers at mosques for the security and prosperity of Pakistan.

The district administration,civil society,religious,political parties and trader associations were organizing rallies, seminars and special ceremonies to commemorate the historic nuclear tests conducted on May 28,1998.

In various cities of South Punjab,including Dera Ghazi Khan,Jampur,Rajanpur,Layyah,Muzaffargarh,Kot Addu, Alipur and Bahawalpur,both government and non-government organizations were holding events to honor the day that made Pakistan the first nuclear power in the Islamic world.

Citizens of Multan expressed great enthusiasm,describing the day as a symbol of Pakistan’s strength and sovereignty.“On May 28, Pakistan proved that we are a nuclear power and a strong nation,” said Abdul Hanan, a trader from Old Shujaabad Road,while talking to media.

“Those who cast an evil eye on our country will face consequences. On this day,Nawaz Sharif showed the world that Pakistan is invincible.”

Ali Sher,a resident of Doulat Gate,said, “We are a vibrant nation and are celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer with patriotic spirit.”

Advocate Muhammad Usman Butt remarked that the nuclear tests served as a clear message to all adversaries. “Due to this strategic achievement,neither India nor any other enemy can threaten our borders. We are a nuclear state,and our armed forces are among the best in the world.”

Youm-e-Takbeer was annually observed on May 28 to commemorate Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests in Chaghi, Balochistan,which established the country’s status as a nuclear power and significantly bolstered its defense capabilities.

