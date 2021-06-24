UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Punjab MPs Meet PM; Laud Govt's Development, Welfare Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 08:56 PM

South Punjab MPs meet PM; laud govt's development, welfare schemes

Members of the National Assembly from South Punjab Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the ongoing development projects and problems faced by the people there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Members of the National Assembly from South Punjab Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the ongoing development projects and problems faced by the people there.

MNAs Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khosa, Niaz Ahmed Jhakkar, Shabbir Qureshi and Rana Qasim Noon were among those who met the prime minister.

The parliamentarians appreciated the government for distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards, ongoing education, health and basic infrastructure projects in Layyah, establishment of South Punjab Secretariat and relief for the common man in the annual budget.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Education Punjab Budget Man From Government

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches Summer In Abu Dhabi campaig ..

28 minutes ago

US Ambassador Returns to Moscow, Says Ready to Res ..

3 minutes ago

Ryabkov Plans to Discuss US-Russia Relations, Stra ..

3 minutes ago

US data confirms rapid 6.4% growth in first quarte ..

3 minutes ago

Canadian First Nation Finds 751 Unmarked Graves on ..

3 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawa ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.