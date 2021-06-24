Members of the National Assembly from South Punjab Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the ongoing development projects and problems faced by the people there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Members of the National Assembly from South Punjab Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the ongoing development projects and problems faced by the people there.

MNAs Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khosa, Niaz Ahmed Jhakkar, Shabbir Qureshi and Rana Qasim Noon were among those who met the prime minister.

The parliamentarians appreciated the government for distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards, ongoing education, health and basic infrastructure projects in Layyah, establishment of South Punjab Secretariat and relief for the common man in the annual budget.