South Punjab Multan Secretariat civil work likely from next month: ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Construction work of South Punjab Multan secretariat is likely to be commenced from first week of August with an initial amount of approximately Rs 2 billion.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, told APP on Monday that funds had been released in that connection.

He informed that 30 acre piece of land for Bhawalpur Secretariat had also been marked near Karachi chowk adding that its civil work would undergo after one month of Multan secretariat.

He informed that about 15 to 20 acre more land would be allocated for it adding that purpose of the both secretariats was availability of secretaries under one roof to resolve the problems of the masses.

The ACS stated that Multan Secretariat would be temporary shifted to three storeys of Metro Bus Station under construction office with next three months so that all secretaries of it could sit together in a building for convenience of public.

As soon as first part of the secretariat would be accomplished, staff would be stationed there, Zafar said and added that this line of action would be followed after completion of second part.

He informed that first time, a separate book carrying uplift projects for South Punjab had been published with details of health, education, sports, infrastructure and other schemes by Punjab govt.

After sanctioning of rules of business for South Punjab secretariat, people would enjoy its fruits, the ACS noted.