UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Punjab Not Hit By Dengue,says CM Health Advisor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 02:04 PM

South Punjab not hit by dengue,says CM health advisor

Chief Minister's advisor to health,Muhammad Hanif Pitafi said south Punjab has remained largely free from dengue although many cases were reported in other areas of the province including Lahore and Rawalpindi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) -:Chief Minister's advisor to health,Muhammad Hanif Pitafi said south Punjab has remained largely free from dengue although many cases were reported in other areas of the province including Lahore and Rawalpindi.

While addressing a meeting here on Thursday focused on implementation of effective measures against dengue,Pitafi said that Usman Buzdar was personally monitoring dengue-campaign across the province.

He said although twenty six suspected dengue patients were brought to Nishtar hospital but only ten confirmed positive and none of them belonged to south Punjab.

DC Amir Khatak said all measures against dengue were being strictly followed,adding that pamphlets were being distributed in educational institutions to boost awarness.He said that various sections of society including masjid imams were being mobilized to spread awareness among the people.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi Mosque All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Kashmir issue in spotlight at GCC-Pak ministerial ..

7 minutes ago

Asian markets flat after upbeat Trump trade commen ..

7 minutes ago

Belarus Ready to Take Peacemakers to Donbas - Luka ..

7 minutes ago

Three Pakistan boxers to compete in Asian Junior B ..

7 minutes ago

Satrang Art Gallery to organize "KB17 Catalogue La ..

3 minutes ago

WHO donates medicines, surgical equipment for quak ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.