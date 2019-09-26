South Punjab not hit by dengue,says CM health advisor

(@imziishan)

Chief Minister's advisor to health,Muhammad Hanif Pitafi said south Punjab has remained largely free from dengue although many cases were reported in other areas of the province including Lahore and Rawalpindi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) -:Chief Minister's advisor to health,Muhammad Hanif Pitafi said south Punjab has remained largely free from dengue although many cases were reported in other areas of the province including Lahore and Rawalpindi.

While addressing a meeting here on Thursday focused on implementation of effective measures against dengue,Pitafi said that Usman Buzdar was personally monitoring dengue-campaign across the province.

He said although twenty six suspected dengue patients were brought to Nishtar hospital but only ten confirmed positive and none of them belonged to south Punjab.

DC Amir Khatak said all measures against dengue were being strictly followed,adding that pamphlets were being distributed in educational institutions to boost awarness.He said that various sections of society including masjid imams were being mobilized to spread awareness among the people.