South Punjab on path of rapid development with allocation of Rs 237 bln

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :South Punjab Secretariat is playing an important role in the development of the backward region and a new era of progress has commenced with the allocation of a separate development budget by the Punjab government.

This was stated by Secretary Services South Punjab Nausheen Malik while talking to a delegation of senior officers of the 35th Mid Career Management Course organised by the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad, who visited the South Punjab Secretariat Multan here on Tuesday. The delegation was led by NIM Director Masood Ahmed.

She stated that more development funds were being given to south Punjab as compared to the population ratio. She added Rs 237 billion were being spent on different uplift schemes. Nausheen said development in education, health, agriculture and livestock sectors was the top priority of the government.

It will help in poverty alleviation, and in raising the living standard of the people. Nausheen further said that south Punjab was a very fertile region from agriculture point of view.

Nausheen said that organizing the School Olympics and establishing Student Council in schools were commendable initiatives of the Education Department. "The Education Department of South Punjab has the honour of establishing the first transgender school in the country", she said.

"Due to effective monitoring system in the health sector, there has been improvement in service delivery in rural areas too.

"Similarly, work is in progress on various projects for the development of livestock and fisheries sectors. Plans are being made to construct mini-dams on Nullahs in DG Khan Division", she added.

She said that population of south Punjab was 34.7 million and 23% of the population was residing in urban area. "Similarly, more than 58 percent of the population of south Punjab is associated with agriculture, 24 percent with services, while 18 percent with industry. 40,939 industrial units are operational in south Punjab", she said.