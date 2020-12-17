South Punjab people given due rights first time: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the people of South Punjab were given their due rights for the first time.

The CM was chairing a meeting at the Rahim Yar Khan airport to review the law and order situation as well as the pace of work on development projects. The CM's plane had to land at Rahim Yar Khan airport due to inclement weather while coming from Karachi to Lahore. The meeting was attended by Ch. Javed Iqbal Warraich MNA, Ch. Muhammad Shafique MPA, DC, DPO and others, says a handout issued here.

Addressing the meeting, he regretted south Punjab was ignored in the past and resources were spent on areas of choice. However, he stressed the public welfare and development of south Punjab was an priority agenda of the PTI government. Meanwhile, work was in progress on different schemes in Rahim Yar Khan and a special development package would be announced for the district, which was a gateway of the province.

He announced to improve health and educational infrastructure, adding that healthcare facilities were improved besides provision of funds for the phase-II of Sheikh Zayed Hospital. He said that BSL lab and CT scan machine would be made functional in RY Khan this month and announced to conduct a detailed visit of the district soon.

The CM said a comprehensive plan would be devised for composite development of Rahim Yar Khan district by involving chamber of commerce as the people of Sindh and Balochistan also benefited from the facilities in this district.

He directed to take steps for improving waste management and said that work was in progress for police reforms for the protection of life and property of the people. Phase-wise recruitment was made in police along with the provision of necessary resources, he added.

The CM also inspected the repaired police vehicles and motorcycles and appreciated the step.