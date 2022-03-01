UrduPoint.com

South Punjab People Given Separate Identity: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 07:43 PM

South Punjab people given separate identity: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that people of south Punjab had been given a separate identity while empowering the south Punjab secretariat and regretted that the past rulers did nothing except making tall claims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that people of south Punjab had been given a separate identity while empowering the south Punjab secretariat and regretted that the past rulers did nothing except making tall claims.

He said this during a meeting with MNA Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak and Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak who called on him at CM Office.

The chief minister said that claimants of the long march could not dare to hold even a short march, he maintained that those boasting about no-confidence move do not trust each other.

Pakistan could not be moved forward through a no-confidence threat or long march, he said and regretted that the opposition was trying to impede the development journey through politics of anarchy.

This undemocratic behaviour was detrimental to the country's future and the nation had alsorecognized the negativity of the opposition leaders, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Long March March Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Kashmiri politician Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Ma ..

Kashmiri politician Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick is no more

4 minutes ago
 RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-Australi ..

RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket matches

4 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet approves amend to Civil Servants Ac ..

Punjab cabinet approves amend to Civil Servants Act, 1974

4 minutes ago
 Furniture exports witness 179.58% increase

Furniture exports witness 179.58% increase

4 minutes ago
 Oil market hits 2014 peak on Ukraine crisis

Oil market hits 2014 peak on Ukraine crisis

13 minutes ago
 Arrival of Australian cricket team after 24 years ..

Arrival of Australian cricket team after 24 years a good omen for Pak Cricket: S ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>