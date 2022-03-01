South Punjab people given separate identity: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that people of south Punjab had been given a separate identity while empowering the south Punjab secretariat and regretted that the past rulers did nothing except making tall claims

He said this during a meeting with MNA Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak and Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak who called on him at CM Office.

The chief minister said that claimants of the long march could not dare to hold even a short march, he maintained that those boasting about no-confidence move do not trust each other.

Pakistan could not be moved forward through a no-confidence threat or long march, he said and regretted that the opposition was trying to impede the development journey through politics of anarchy.

This undemocratic behaviour was detrimental to the country's future and the nation had alsorecognized the negativity of the opposition leaders, he added.