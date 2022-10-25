UrduPoint.com

South Punjab Playing Important Role In Food Security: Dr Faisal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

South Punjab playing important role in food security: Dr Faisal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture south Punjab Dr Faisal Zahoor said that south Punjab was a food basket and played an important role in food security in the country.

He was chairing an introductory meeting after his appointment at south Punjab secretariat, here on Tuesday. The secretary reviewed the performance of different sections of the agriculture department including Mango Research Institute, Agricultural Mechanization Research Institute, Department of Pest Warning and Quality Control and some others.

Dr Faisal said that south Punjab was serving as a food basket for the country. It produces quality fruits, vegetables and crops to address the requirement of not only masses but also contributing to exports especially mangoes.

He directed officers to pace up the research process in accordance with climate changes.

He stressed the need to enhance production of mangoes. The modern machinery should be prepared through process of reverse engineering to benefit the local farmers. The country was faced with labour and the process of mechanization could help the farming sector.

The secretary directed officers of Pest Warning and Quality Control to ensure strict monitoring of pesticides and fertilizers. There should be zero tolerance against the persons involved in fake or substandard pesticides. All the departments of agriculture should demonstrate 100 percent performance, he instructed.

