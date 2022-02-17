South Punjab police arranges shooting contest to improve accuracy, professional skills

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 96 police officers and constables, from across south Punjab participated in competition held here under auspices of south Punjab Police office.

District Rahim Yar Khan secured first position by ensuring accurate shooting skills while district Multan bagged second position.

According to official sources, police officers and constables including 25 females, contested in shooting event.

In sub-machine gun fire, district police officer Lodhran Abdur Rauf Babar remained at top while AIG (Discipline) (AIG) Imran Shoukat secured second position.

Additional Inspector General Capt. Retd Zafar Iqbal also competed in Maschine pistol-5 category and grabbed first position while AIG Discipline got second position.

In pistol fire category, District Police Officer Director General Khan Muhammad Ali Waseem achieved first position whereas AIG Imran Shoukat also secured second position in pistol fire category.

Among lady police officials, constable Shazia was declared winner whereas Samreen from district Layyah stood at second position.

Additional Inspector General Capt Retd Zafar Iqbal awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to position holders.

While addressing the ceremony on this occasion, Additional Inspector General Zafar Iqbal Awan said job of police was to maintain law and order by keeping itself active for 24 hours a day.

In this situation, the best use of police weapons and excellent ability to hit the target was essential to abolish crime and criminals.

Zafar Iqbal also maintained that aim of shootings contest was to enhance professionalism of police officers and constables.

Similarly, the department was taking all possible steps to provide the best services to people at police station level. The police was ready to deal with dangerous gangs and robbers round the clock.

RPO Multan Javed Akbar Riaz, RPO Bahawalpur Sher Akbar, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Waqas Nazir, CPO Multan Khurram Shehzad Haider, AIG Discipline South Punjab Imran Shaukat, AIG Investigation Muhammad Ashraf, DPO Vehari Tariq Aziz, DPO Lodhran Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisarani, DPO Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, DPO Rahimyar Khan Muhammad Ali Zia, DPO Bahawalnagar Muhammad Zafar Bazdar, DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Ali Wasim, DPO Muzaffargarh Tariq Wilayat, SP Legal Hakim Ali Khan and other personnel including women police officers and constables from different districts of South Punjab were also present.

AIG Discipline South Punjab Imran Shaukat made all the arrangements for the firing competition.