UrduPoint.com

South Punjab Police Launch Special Drive Against Drug Peddlers, Dealers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 08:33 PM

South Punjab police launch special drive against drug peddlers, dealers

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq ordered crackdown against drug peddlers, dealers and drug addicts by launching two weeks special campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq ordered crackdown against drug peddlers, dealers and drug addicts by launching two weeks special campaign.

He directed all regional and district heads to get assistance of narcotics, intelligence bureau and special branch for getting better results by making the special campaign a success. Additional IGP South ordered to identify the drug addicts in collaboration with deputy commissioner concerned and admitted the people with drug addiction to the rehabilitation centers.

He also directed to share information regarding the awareness campaign with the media and also submit performance report with south Punjab police office regularly.

Strict action would be taken against the officers over not following the orders, he warned.

A regular control room has been established in south Punjab Police office regarding drug control.

The public is requested to inform the South Punjab police office if they have any information about drug dealers or drug addicts through telephone numbers 061-9210520, 0323-6298269 in order to get rid the curse of drugs.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Media All Share

Recent Stories

Lavrov to Meet With Top Officials of Serbia, Somal ..

Lavrov to Meet With Top Officials of Serbia, Somalia, Other Nations at UNGA on F ..

10 minutes ago
 Interior Minister congratulates Islamabad police o ..

Interior Minister congratulates Islamabad police over salary increase

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges 'urgent' h ..

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges 'urgent' help to 50 crises-hit developin ..

11 minutes ago
 Municipal committee's temporary employees urge sal ..

Municipal committee's temporary employees urge salaries issue to be resolved

11 minutes ago
 Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

11 minutes ago
 Mehmood for upgrading facilities at Pakistan Post

Mehmood for upgrading facilities at Pakistan Post

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.