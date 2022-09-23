South Punjab police launch special drive against drug peddlers, dealers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq ordered crackdown against drug peddlers, dealers and drug addicts by launching two weeks special campaign.

He directed all regional and district heads to get assistance of narcotics, intelligence bureau and special branch for getting better results by making the special campaign a success. Additional IGP South ordered to identify the drug addicts in collaboration with deputy commissioner concerned and admitted the people with drug addiction to the rehabilitation centers.

He also directed to share information regarding the awareness campaign with the media and also submit performance report with south Punjab police office regularly.

Strict action would be taken against the officers over not following the orders, he warned.

A regular control room has been established in south Punjab Police office regarding drug control.

The public is requested to inform the South Punjab police office if they have any information about drug dealers or drug addicts through telephone numbers 061-9210520, 0323-6298269 in order to get rid the curse of drugs.