South Punjab Police Launches Anti-drug Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2022 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :South Punjab police have launched anti-drug campaign under the directions of Additional Inspector General of Police, South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq.

Crackdown against drug peddlers as well as a special drive had been launched in collaboration with various educational institutions and business centres to raise awareness against drug abuse.

In this regard, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Dr Rana Muhammad Altaf called on the Additional IGP South Punjab here on Sunday and discussed about launching anti-drug awareness campaign program in Nishtar Medical University.

Addl IGP Sadiq said the scope of anti-drug campaign would be extended to all private and government institutions especially to universities, seminaries, colleges and schools.

They also discussed some basic training courses for police and agreed to arrange training sessions for police officers and employees on first-aid and forensic evidence gathering from the crime scene.

Dr Altaf assured full cooperation and support of the Nishtar Medical University for not only reforming the police but also to end the menace of drugs from society.

On the occasion, AIG Discipline Imran Shaukat and other senior officers and members of the Young Doctors Association were also present.

