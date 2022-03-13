UrduPoint.com

South Punjab Police Secretariat Establishes Two New Police Sub-divisions

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2022 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :South Punjab Police Secretariat established two sub-divisions in the region with an objective to improve law and order situation and take strict action against the hardened criminals.

The police sub-divisions have been introduced in Bhong (Sadiqabad) and Sanawan (Kotaddu).

According to official sources, the sub-division Bhong was established to tightened noose around criminals especially in Kacha areas of River Sindh. It was very huge area and a good number of criminals after dacoities used to seek shelter in riverine area.

Sadiqabad sub-division had very big area and it was very difficult for the police officials to eradicate crimes.

With the new sub-division, it would be very easy to abolish criminal gangs, said official sources. The police also set up pickets at various locations to discourage criminals.

The other sub-division was established in Sanawan, a town located in district Muzaffargarh. The both sub-divisions were very much required for elimination of crimes in these areas.

The official sources disclosed that the both police sub-divisions helped to mitigate crimes and local people felt sigh of relief.

