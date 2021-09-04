South Punjab police to be made exemplary, Addl IGP

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (Retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that police would be made exemplary through making positive changes in the department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (Retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that police would be made exemplary through making positive changes in the department.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that all possible resources were being utilized to improve security and to resolve public issues on priority.

He said that the police officers have been directed to ensured investigations of the cases on merit in order to provide early justice to masses.

The additional IGP added that SHOs and DSPs of all regions have been reshuffled to other districts. He said that the police has set up Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell across the South Punjab to prevent violence against women.

He added that the Station House Officers have been directed to ensure their presence at police stations two hours daily in order to resolve public issues.