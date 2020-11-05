UrduPoint.com
South Punjab Prime Focus Of Government For Robust Development, Says Zain Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

South Punjab prime focus of government for robust development, says Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal parliamentary secretary for finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi said on Thursday that government was taking the development of south Punjab seriously and huge funding was being pumped into infrastructure uplift initiatives to end the sense of deprivation among the people.

Past governments not only ignored south Punjab but also shifted its development funding to the districts of their choice, Zain Qureshi said adding that the practice created sense of deprivation among the people of this area. The PTI government, however, has put an end to this practice and allocated huge funds for south Punjab uplift, said Zain during visits to different union councils in NA-157 constituency where he inaugurated many development schemes, met with delegations and heard problems of the people, says a release issued here Thursday.

Zain visited UCs Kot Rabnawaz, Kothay Wala, Kotla Maharan, Khan Pur Maral, Mauza Miani, Chah Brahman Wala, Azam Hance and others. He said that sizable funds were being utilized to develop NA-157 constituency with basic facilities including health, clean water, roads, and pavements.

Zain also visited people whose relatives had recently died and offered condolences and Fatiha.

Notables of the area including former UC chairman Abdur Rahman Bohna, Malik Naeem Mahay, Saleem Khan Khera, Ashfaq Khan Khera, Mahar Ashfaq Hansla, Zafar Hansla, Ashfaq Mahay and others accompanied Zain Qureshi on the occasion.

