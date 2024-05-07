South Punjab Province Imperative For Better Public Service Delivery: Gillani
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM
Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gillani on Tuesday stressed that the establishment of South Punjab province was imperative for better public service delivery in the region
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gillani on Tuesday stressed that the establishment of South Punjab province was imperative for better public service delivery in the region.
The new province was all the more important to safeguard the food security not only for the region but the entire country as well, he added.
He expressed these views during his visit to the South Punjab Secretariat. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani was also present on the occasion.
The Senate chairman said with the new province, institutions such as high court and Public Service Commission would be set up which would benefit the local people.
Recalling 'earlier efforts' as the prime minister for the new province, he said he had allocated land in Multan for the construction of Chief Minister House, which was now replaced with that of the Commissioner House.
ACM Rabbani, while briefing the Senate chairman, highlighted various initiatives taken for the upgradation of the region.
He said many mega projects had been completed in the region since the establishment of the Secretariat. Setting up of schools for the transgender community was one of the main initiatives.
Recent Stories
President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan
Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case
RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi
Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling
Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority
Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Governor Balochistan
PITHM organizes counselling session
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal leaves f ..
Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of May 9 incident
AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electricity taxes
Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Though ..
Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan1 minute ago
-
Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case1 minute ago
-
RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi3 minutes ago
-
Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling1 minute ago
-
Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority1 minute ago
-
Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Governor Balochistan1 minute ago
-
PITHM organizes counselling session1 minute ago
-
Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of May 9 incident1 minute ago
-
AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electricity taxes1 minute ago
-
Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Thought" held8 minutes ago
-
World Asthma Day observed with awareness events, free health services8 minutes ago
-
LMC Mayor forms 10 committees to resolve public matters8 minutes ago