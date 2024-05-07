Open Menu

South Punjab Province Imperative For Better Public Service Delivery: Gillani

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gillani on Tuesday stressed that the establishment of South Punjab province was imperative for better public service delivery in the region.

The new province was all the more important to safeguard the food security not only for the region but the entire country as well, he added.

He expressed these views during his visit to the South Punjab Secretariat. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani was also present on the occasion.

The Senate chairman said with the new province, institutions such as high court and Public Service Commission would be set up which would benefit the local people.

Recalling 'earlier efforts' as the prime minister for the new province, he said he had allocated land in Multan for the construction of Chief Minister House, which was now replaced with that of the Commissioner House.

ACM Rabbani, while briefing the Senate chairman, highlighted various initiatives taken for the upgradation of the region.

He said many mega projects had been completed in the region since the establishment of the Secretariat. Setting up of schools for the transgender community was one of the main initiatives.

