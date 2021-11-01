South Punjab School Olympic torch reaches Layyah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Punjab School Olympic torch reached district Layyah, here on Monday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :South Punjab school Olympic torch reached district Layyah, here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Sharafat Basra received the torch from CEO Education Khanewal Malik Altaf Saqib Lurka.

The torch will be taken to different districts of South Punjab and it would surely help promote youth interest in sports. According to CEO Education Layyah Sharafat Basra, different ceremonies would be held in Schools of Layyah and Chowk Azam. Deputy Commissioner Azfar Zia will be chief guest in ceremony to be held at Chowk Azam. Later on, the School Olymplic torch will be handed over to CEO Education Muzaffargarh.