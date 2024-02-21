South Punjab Secretariat aims to pace development

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar on Wednesday said that the South Punjab Secretariat is addressing the gaps of development by enhancing infrastructure in health, education, and other sectors

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar on Wednesday said that the South Punjab Secretariat is addressing the gaps of development by enhancing infrastructure in health, education, and other sectors.

Addressed officers undergoing the 39th Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Management in Islamabad during their visit to the South Punjab Secretariat, he said that major projects in education and health have been completed in all major cities of South Punjab. He said that proposals for 58 major projects in the new budget have been submitted to the government, with an estimated cost of Rs 132 billion.

Zafar emphasized that eliminating poverty and backwardness from the region is the top priority of the South Punjab Secretariat along with focusing on providing necessities, increasing literacy rates, and promoting agriculture.

He highlighted the importance of agriculture in the country's prosperity, mentioning the revival of cotton cultivation in South Punjab which is known as the Cotton Belt. He said that a project proposal of investing Rs 5 billion for the revival and increased production of cotton is part of the plan.

He mentioned the plans to connect all major cities of South Punjab through CPEC and motorways, including the construction of the Khanewal-Jhang Interchange on the Karachi-Lahore Motorway with an estimated cost of Rs13 billion.

The Additional Chief Secretary revealed that action plans have been prepared for the construction of flyovers and underpasses in major cities of South Punjab to improve the traffic system. A plan to construct protective dykes to prevent damage from floods.

He mentioned that a mega plan has been devised for environmental conservation in Lal Sohanra Park for Rs 3.732 billion. Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar stated that the establishment of Transgender Schools and Morning Schools in the South Punjab are unique initiatives, with a project now underway to construct their buildings at the divisional and district levels.

To increase meat production, a meat zone is being established in Cholistan with an estimated cost of Rs 1.793 billion, he said adding that a separate agricultural directorate will be set up in Cholistan.

He highlighted that the Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally is a popular event that needs to be expanded internationally.

The Chief Instructor presented a memorable shield to the Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab in addition to a souvenir by the National Institute of Management.