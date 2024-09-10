Open Menu

South Punjab Secretariat All Set To Provide Education To 5771 Out Of School Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) School Education Department collected data of 5,771 out-of-school children

after a thorough survey in district Layyah as the South Punjab Secretariat is

fully prepared to provide education to the kids.

The South Punjab Secretariat has decided to initiate the second phase

of the "Zero Out of School Children" campaign.

A meeting to review the campaign's arrangements was chaired by Additional

Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer

Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Deputy Commissioner Layyah, Ameera Baidar,

and CEO Education Layyah, Shaukat Ali Sherwani.

Addressing the meeting, Fuad Hashim Rabbani stated that following the success

of the pilot project phase, the second phase of the campaign would be extended

to all union councils of district Layyah.

He stated, with the government declaring

an educational emergency, this campaign holds significant importance.

He maintained that the reported number of out-of-school children in various districts

was often exaggerated so it was crucial to collect accurate data by conducting

door-to-door surveys. Rabbani added that identified out-of-school children would

be enrolled in nearby schools and provided with free uniforms, shoes, and stationery.

Deputy Commissioner Layyah Ameera Baidar informed that during the ongoing door-to-door

survey by the School Education Department, 5771 out of school children were identified

in district Layyah.

