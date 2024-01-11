Open Menu

South Punjab Secretariat Being Built At Cost Of Rs 3.50b; Says ACS South

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar along with Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Akbar Hussain Durrani here on Thursday visited the under construction Civil Secretariat Complex South Punjab.

Officials of the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) were present at the site.

The Additional Chief Secretary reviewed the false ceiling work and also inquired about the schedule of landscaping and carpeting of road network. He told the Chairman FPSC that Civil Secretariat was being constructed on 504 kanal area at a cost of Rs 3.50 billion.

He said that offices of eight departments were near to completion while there was a space to build offices of eight more departments if required in the future.

Saqib Zafar said that the annexy of Chief Minister and Chief Secretary would also be constructed in the second phase. He further informed that the construction of six residences in GOR had been completed.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Federal Public Service Commission Akbar Hussain Durrani said that South Punjab Secretariat was a dream that had come true. The Civil Secretariat building is a beautiful addition in the national asset and it will become the aspirations of the people of the region, he concluded.

