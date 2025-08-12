South Punjab Secretariat Committed To Socioeconomic Revolution In The Area: Official
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Special Secretary Higher Education, South Punjab, Sarfraz Ahmad, said Tuesday that the South Punjab Secretariat is playing a pivotal role in the region’s progress, achieving milestones in governance, infrastructure, education and overall socio-economic development.
Briefing a 40-member PMS officers’ delegation at the office of the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), he underlined the region’s strategic location, rich cultural heritage, and vital role as Pakistan’s top grain supplier and a major contributor of foreign exchange through cotton exports.
He said major livestock projects are underway to enhance halal meat production and exports. He added that ACS Fuad Hashim Rabbani is leading efforts to fully digitize the secretariat to modernize governance for more efficiency.
South Punjab is the first secretariat to implement a region-wide electronic file system and introduce e-procurement to ensure transparency. The secretariat also hosted the region’s first AI and IT exhibition, showcasing innovative student projects, with AI now applied in traffic management and crop monitoring. Plans are in place to set up an IT Park to attract investment and create jobs, he added.
He added that initiatives are also underway to promote tourism, address climate change challenges, and introduce education sector reforms to match modern needs. He said these measures aim to unlock south Punjab’s full potential and improve the quality of life for its people.
