South Punjab secretariat gets efiling system to resolve public issues on priority, bring transparency in affairs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :In order to maintain transparency and timely solution to public problems, efiling and automation system has been introduced in south Punjab civil secretariat, here on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar inaugurated e-filing and automation system. Describing the purpose behind efiling and automation system, the additional chief secretary remarked that e-filing and Automation System (eFOAS) was being launched for speedy implementation of government's affairs and public welfare projects.

The system has been launched in all the departments of South Punjab Secretariat. Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has developed a formal application for e-filing system which can be downloaded through mobile phone as well. The secretaries and officers will be able to put up their remarks on the file even if they are out of office during field work.

Each officer will have a specific password, said secretariat sources. South Punjab secretaries and Additional Secretaries of education, Agriculture, Forestry, Health, and Housing Departments of South Punjab attended the ceremony while Secretaries and Additional Secretaries of P&D, Services, Livestock, Finance, Irrigation and C&W Departments joined the ceremony via video link from Bahawalpur.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt. (Retd) Saqib Zafar said that South Punjab Secretariat achieved another success. He said eFOAS is a paperless system and it will create positive impact on pollution and climate change. Capt.(Retd) Saqib Zafar said: "21st century is the era of technology and we will have to keep pace with the developed nations otherwise we will be lagging behind in the race for development." Saqib remarked that work on e-filing and automation system was in progress for last six months and it was adopted as model project in agriculture department which proved successful. He congratulated Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel and the entire team of Punjab Information Technology Board on this achievement. Capt. (Retd) Saqib Zafar termed the implementation of e-filing system in the South Punjab Secretariat as a success story and said that it was time to make use of modern technology in all government offices.

About benefits, he hinted that the smart system of e-filing would help promote transparency. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab directed all departments to gear up for implementation of e-filing system with full spirit. Faisal Mumtaz, Senior Program Manager, Punjab Information Technology Board, gave a briefing on the system on this occasion.