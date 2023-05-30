UrduPoint.com

South Punjab Secretariat Giving Special Attention For Capacity Building: ACS

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

South Punjab Secretariat giving special attention for capacity building: ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Workshop-focused recommendations over expediting the journey of progress and development across Southern Punjab which were put up by economic experts here Tuesday.

It was arranged by Punjab Forum, a local NGO, in collaboration with South Punjab Secretariat and UNDP.

A large number of economic experts and administrative secretaries participated in the occasion.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar said as a keynote speaker that there was a dire need to spend funds for national department schemes started in Southern belt of the largest province of the country.

He said South Punjab Secretariat was giving special attention to the capacity building of the local departments.

He referred to a conference consisting of global economic and envoys hailing from different countries, which was conducted earlier here that gave good options to proceed with the development plans across the region.

He said development funds being reserved for Southern Punjab won't be shifted out of it.

He assured that the region would give a new look in upcoming years as they weren't sparing a single option even to achieve the target.

