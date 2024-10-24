MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of South Punjab, Fawad Hashim Rabbani said South Punjab Secretariat was actively in pursuit of sustainable development across the region under a comprehensive strategy.

In a statement issued here, he said the government's Primary agenda was to eradicate poverty from the region with ensuring provision of basic necessities to the commoners.

The Additional Chief Secretary highlighted development of agriculture with livestock sectors and said that it could play vital role in bringing prosperity to the region.

He emphasized that healthcare facilities and hospitals were being expanded in proportion to the population and adding that the rapid completion of major hospitals brought positive changes in the healthcare sector.

He said innovations were being introduced in farming and corporate dairy farming while model projects for shrimp and fish farming were launched on barren lands.

He further mentioned that artificial intelligence and digital technology were being utilized for the development of all sectors in the region.

He said South Punjab Secretariat was proud to be the first in the country to launch an e-filing system, a credit that went to the current Punjab Chief Secretary what he said.

He added that a recent project titled "Zero Out of school Children " was launched in district Layyah where data compiled to enroll 10,492 children and so far, 3,600 boys and girls were enrolled in the schools.

He further noted that the Chief Minister's School Nutrition Programme was successfully running in three districts of South Punjab.