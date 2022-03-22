UrduPoint.com

South Punjab Secretariat Likely To Achieve Complete Financial Autonomy Soon: ACS Saqib

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 08:06 PM

South Punjab secretariat likely to achieve complete financial autonomy soon: ACS Saqib

South Punjab secretariat is likely to achieve complete financial autonomy to ensure matchless development in the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :South Punjab secretariat is likely to achieve complete financial autonomy to ensure matchless development in the region.

Additional Chief Secretary Capt Retd Saqib Zafar while chairing a meeting, attended by secretaries of different department, here remarked that South Punjab Secretariat was moving towards another milestone.

"Significant progress has been made to give financial autonomy to the South Punjab Secretariat", he maintained.

The preparations have been started to give full financial control over the budget to South Punjab Secretariat. With the acquisition of financial autonomy, the power to issue non-development budget to the subsidiaries will be transferred from Lahore to South Punjab.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (R) Saqib Zafar directed the secretaries to complete their homework.

"All secretaries should complete verification of funds and cost centers of subordinate departments by March 25", instructed Captain R Saqib Zafar. South Punjab Finance Department will hand over all records to Lahore Finance Department for mapping soon. "Until now, the secretaries of South Punjab had the authority to spend on non-developmental expenses of their offices only, Saqib stated.

He added, after getting financial autonomy, each department will have the power to issue budget to its subsidiaries.

Health and education departments will be able to release budget to district authorities concerned. Similarly, housing, livestock, forest and all other departments will release budget to their subordinate offices, Capt. R Saqib Zafar said and also added that financial control of Lahore finance department will end when South Punjab will obtain financial autonomy. The initiative will be of great importance for the region.

Powers of Administrative Secretaries will improve further. Apart from this, it will also refine process of financial management.

Additional Chief Secretary South PunjabAdditional Chief Secretary claimed that south Punjab Secretariat was moving towards the goal of complete autonomy with each new day. Earlier, Additional Secretary Finance South Punjab Zahid Ikram gave a briefing about different financial affairs. Secretariat of different departments were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Punjab Budget Progress March All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Experts call for saving water resources, change be ..

Experts call for saving water resources, change behaviors towards water

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Navy seizes narcotics in joint operation ..

Pakistan Navy seizes narcotics in joint operation at sea

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Day; All set to celebrate Mar 23 with tra ..

Pakistan Day; All set to celebrate Mar 23 with traditional zeal

1 minute ago
 Dy Secretary Yousaf Khan transferred to Finance De ..

Dy Secretary Yousaf Khan transferred to Finance Dept

4 minutes ago
 Donald Trump Jr., Former Trump Staffers Start News ..

Donald Trump Jr., Former Trump Staffers Start News Aggregation App - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Moussavi exposed himself by changing stance on Naw ..

Moussavi exposed himself by changing stance on Nawaz's corruption: Farrukh

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>