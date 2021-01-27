South Punjab Secretariat made fully operational: ACS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that South Punjab Secretariat has become fully operational under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar which will help in solving problems of people of this area at their doorsteps.

He said that secretaries and other officers and staff of 16 departments have been posted at the South Punjab Civil Secretariat. He said that all the funds of South Punjab will be utilized for the development of this area and a separate budget of South Punjab will be announced for coming fiscal year.