UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Punjab Secretariat Made Fully Operational: ACS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

South Punjab Secretariat made fully operational: ACS

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that South Punjab Secretariat has become fully operational under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar which will help in solving problems of people of this area at their doorsteps.

He said that secretaries and other officers and staff of 16 departments have been posted at the South Punjab Civil Secretariat. He said that all the funds of South Punjab will be utilized for the development of this area and a separate budget of South Punjab will be announced for coming fiscal year.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Budget All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

40 minutes ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

28 minutes ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

28 minutes ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

29 minutes ago

Khanpur canal desilting project to be launched on ..

29 minutes ago

Putin Warns Against Heated Conflicts, This Could M ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.